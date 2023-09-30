A Beyonce ‘Renaissance’ concert film could be on the way

Beyonce is reportedly in the final stages of talks to bring her ‘Renaissance’ world tour to cinema screens later this year.

Variety reports that the artist is in discussion to distribute the film directly to AMC Theatres, according to sources with knowledge of the project.

Preliminary talks with major studios and streamers were reportedly held two weeks ago, another source added, relating to a project that has supposedly been in development for years.

Advertisement

The film would feature footage from the ‘Renaissance’ shows and a documentary-style account of making the record and building out the tour.

Insiders also told Variety that the release date has been penciled in for December 1.

Variety approached AMC Theatres and a spokesperson for Beyonce for comment, but the former didn’t respond and the latter could not be reached.

The film would follow the upcoming Taylor Swift ‘Eras’ tour concert film, which will come to cinemas worldwide on October 13.

Directed by Sam Wrench, the upcoming film is described as a “breathtaking, cinematic view” of Swift’s latest tour, which runs through her biggest hits and rarities across all ten of her studio albums.

Advertisement

Swift is reportedly set to take half of box office receipts, and according to one of the insiders who spoke to Variety, Beyonce will receive the same arrangement.

Swift’s film is expected to make over $100million in its opening weekend and its expected popularity also caused the producer of the forthcoming film The Exorcist: Believer to move its release date so as to avoid it clashing with the ‘Eras’ tour motion picture.