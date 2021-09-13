A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie arrested at Wireless Festival in London

New York rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie was arrested at Wireless Festival in London on Saturday night (September 11), reportedly just before he was set to take the stage.

The rapper acknowledged the arrest on social media the following day, apologising to fans who were unable to see him perform.

“Police locked me up before I went on stage for something I was accused of 2 years ago. I’m OK and I’ll try my best to make it up to you guys,” he wrote in an Instagram story.

On the afternoon A Boogie was arrested, Wireless Festival organisers displayed a message to attendees on large screens saying that “an incident” involving the rapper had taken place but that he was safe, according to Metro.co.uk.

Footage has since emerged of the rapper speaking to police during his arrest, and was shared by DJ Akademiks. See that below:

It’s unclear why A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie was arrested. In a statement to Metro.co.uk that did not name the rapper, a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said, “On Saturday, 11 September, a 25-year-old man was arrested at the Wireless Festival in Crystal Palace Park.

“The arrest was made by Met Police officers at the request of Greater Manchester Police.

“The man was released on bail to attend a Greater Manchester police station at a later date.”

NME has reached out to Wireless Festival for comment.

Wireless Festival 2021 ran from September 10-12 at Crystal Park Palace in London, with a line-up that also featured the likes of Future, Skepta, Migos and more.