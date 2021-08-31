A.C.E’s Donghun to start mandatory military service next month

A.C.E. member Donghun will be commencing his mandatory military service in September.

In a statement released on August 30, his agency Beat Interactive shared the details of the vocalist’s upcoming enlistment. The agency announced that Donghun will be enlisting as a public service worker beginning September 23, and will be serving for about one year and nine months due to his health issues.

“Donghun suddenly received a draft notice informing him that he must enlist as a public service worker on September 23,” said the company, as translated by Soompi. “We will continue to actively care for and support Donghun and the other A.C.E members and strive so that Donghun and Wow can complete their enlistment well and return in good health.”

Beat Interactive added that information about activities involving A.C.E’s remaining members – Jun, Kim Byeongkwan and Chan – will be released after discussions with them.

Donghun is one of the two A.C.E members who are set to commence their mandatory military enlistment in September. A few weeks back, the agency announced that Wow will be enlisting as a public service worker beginning September 10.

Prior to their enlistments, however, both members will still be taking part in A.C.E’s forthcoming comeback for ‘Changer: Dear Eris’, the group’s second repackaged album. The record, which is slated for release on September 2, comes just two months after the release of their fifth mini-album ‘Siren: Dawn’.