A.C.E unveil powerful teaser for ‘Higher’ music video

K-pop boyband A.C.E. have released teasers for their upcoming mini-album, ‘Siren: Dawn’.

Yesterday (June 21), the five-member group unveiled an energetic and powerful teaser for the music video of ‘Higher’, the title track of their forthcoming project. In the clip, the boyband showcase their captivating dance skills, alongside the visual’s dark concept.

Advertisement

Over the weekend, the K-pop act also released a “spoiler” for the upcoming mini-album, featuring snippets of songs from the project. ‘Siren: Dawn’ features tracks co-written by Bigtone and Madfresh, both of whom previously worked on the group’s 2019 single ‘Under Cover’, as well as contributions from members Chan and Donghun on the song ‘Story’.

‘Siren: Dawn’, due out tomorrow (June 23), will be A.C.E’s first comeback of 2021 and also their first since Swing Entertainment announced it will co-manage the group alongside the boyband’s original agency Beat Interactive. Their last mini-album was 2020’s ‘HJZM: The Butterfly Phantasy’.

Earlier this year, the boyband released a number of collaborations with Western artists. They include the joint track ‘Down’ with American electronic duo Grey and ‘Fav Boyz’ with DJ Steve Aoki and rapper Thutmose.

In other K-pop news, (G)I-DLE member Jeon Soyeon has released a teaser video for her first solo mini-album, ‘Windy’. The project is slated for release on July 5 and will be Soyeon’s first solo comeback in over three years.