A ‘Disney-fied’ Billie Eilish appears in new ‘Happier Than Ever’ concert film teaser

A new teaser for Billie Eilish‘s upcoming Disney+ concert film Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles features an animated, ‘Disney-fied’ depiction of the singer.

The clip, shared today (August 5), is entitled ‘Transformation’ and set to the title track of Eilish’s new album ‘Happier Than Ever’. In it, she is sat on a chair that turns to face the camera before a twinkling sound marks Eilish’s transformation into a cartoon version of herself.

The brief teaser also shows Eilish performing, backed by her brother and collaborator Finneas as well as a full orchestra. Watch it below:

Eilish originally announced Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles in July. “I’ve never done anything like this,” the singer said in a statement.

“To be able to present my album in this way and dedicate it to the city that I love and grew up in is so exciting to me. I hope you love it.”

It will mark Eilish’s second release to streaming services this year, following the February release of her documentary The World’s A Little Blurry to Apple TV+.

In the lead-up to the concert film’s release on September 3, Eilish is experiencing overwhelming success with ‘Happier Than Ever’, both critical and commercial.

It was reported earlier in the week that the album is outselling the rest of the UK’s top-10 albums combined, while El Hunt’s five-star review for NME said the album “fully establishes Billie Eilish as one of her generation’s most significant pop artists”.