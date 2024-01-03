A.G. Cook shares sputtering new single ‘Silver Thread Golden Needle’

A.G. Cook has released a sputtering new single ‘Silver Thread Golden Needle’ – Check it out below.

The English music producer and founder of the former label, PC Music, rang in the new year by sharing ‘Silver Thread Golden Needle’, a nearly 10-minute long track that features sputtering and buzzing sounds against a pop beat.

Directed by Lena Weber and Aaron Chan, the song’s accompanying visuals see pixelated versions of objects such as chairs, vases, teapots, teacups and more trembling along to the beat of the track. Towards the climax of the song, the pixelated objects start to strobe.

‘Silver Thread Golden Needle’ follows ‘Beautiful (2023 Edit)’ which was a rework of the original track that Cook put out in 2014. Last year, Cook teamed up with producer Easylife and Thyslaughter to release their joint album ‘Softrock’.

The LP featured contributions from the likes of Caroline Polachek, Wolf Alice frontwoman Ellie Rowsell, Charli XCX, Alaska Reid, and the late SOPHIE.

Last year, Cook announced that his label, PC Music, would no longer be releasing new music after 2023.

The label was founded 2013 and upon its 10th anniversary, it shared that it will cease working on new projects. In a statement, Cook wrote: “After a decade of activity, 2023 will be PC Music’s final year of new releases.

He continued: “Following that, the label will be dedicated to archival projects and special reissues. We have an undisclosed number of new albums and singles coming very soon.”

Across its decade in business, PC Music released songs by Hannah Diamond, Danny L Harle and more, with the likes of Charli XCX, SOPHIE and Caroline Polachek all collaborating with artists on the label.

In 2022, the label released a new ‘Vol. 3’ compilation featuring Charli, Polachek, Clairo and more.The same year, PC Music hosted a special label showcase at the newly reopened KOKO venue in London.

Back in 2020, PC Music released a Christmas-themed album, featuring tracks from the label’s roster.

The Pop Caroler’s Songbook features contributions from Cook, Hannah Diamond, Banoffee, umru, Aaron Cartier and more. Proceeds from the album were directed towards the Trussell Trust, a charity aiming to end hunger in the UK.

Speaking about the legacy of PC Music, NME said: “Building a community that encouraged experimentation and future-facing production, the hyper-glossy ever-expanding PC world shattered traditional genre standards by melting bubblegum pop and bass with electronic club sounds.”