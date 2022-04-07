A-Lin to hold first large-scale live concert in Singapore Indoor Stadium since March 2020

Taiwanese singer A-Lin will perform the first large-scale concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium since March 2020 when she kicks off her A-Link With Passengers world tour in the city-state this May.

A-Lin, who will be promoting her upcoming album ‘Link’, will start off her world tour May 28 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, which has not hosted large-scale live concerts since Taiwanese singer Eric Chou performed at the venue in December 2019.

Several planned concerts in 2020 at the venue, including shows by Green Day and K-Pop group GOT7, were shelved due to the pandemic. Live music was recently allowed back at all venues in Singapore on March 29, marking the lifting of a two-year ban on live music.

The tickets to the concert at the 8,000-capacity Singapore Indoor Stadium Tickets are now available via Sistic, with prices ranging from an S$128 general admission ticket to an S$288 VIP ticket which will also grant the holder a meet and greet and a chance to be one of 50 VIP ticketholders to take a photo with A-Lin.

Only 500 VIP tickets are available for the concert. They also entitle the holder to a signed poster of A-Lin and an autographed copy of her latest album.

The concert will not require a pre-event COVID-19 test, in line with the latest Community Safe Management Measures by Singapore’s Ministry of Health. However, proof of vaccination must be shown to gain entry to the concert.

A-Lin – real name Lisang Pacidal Koyouan – is set to release her ninth studio album, ‘Link’, this Friday, having last released her eighth studio album ‘A-Lin’ in 2017 under Sony Music Taiwan. The Taiwanese aboriginal singer of Amis descent is a four-time Golden Melody Awards nominee who made her debut in 2006 with the album ‘Lovelorn, Not Guilty’.

A-Lin has released several singles since her last album. In March 2022, she released the single ‘Blame’ following ‘I Want to Forget You’, her contribution to the soundtrack of Taiwanese drama film Ten Years of Warmth earlier this year in January.

She released a total of four singles in 2021, with the tracks ‘Turn’ and ‘ROMANDIW’ being released within a month of each other on November 23 and December 21 respectively.

A-Lin is one of several international acts making their way back to Southeast Asia as live music returns to the region. Justin Bieber will perform three stadium shows in Malaysia and Indonesia, two of which are already sold out. Other artists due to perform in the region this year include Avril Lavigne and Alanis Morissette.