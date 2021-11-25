A Metallica fan has built a life-size Lars Ulrich toilet

A Metallica fan has created a life-size model of Lars Ulrich that doubles as a toilet.

The stunning creation is the brainchild of artist and designer Prince Midnight, who hit the headlines earlier this year when he constructed a functioning guitar from the skeleton of his dead uncle.

The new Ulrich-based toilet sees the Metallica sticksman squatting, wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with his own name in the iconic Metallica font. Of course, he is also holding a pair of drum sticks.

Advertisement

The creation will make its debut at Prince Midnight’s art show on December 3 at the Brass Mug venue in Tampa, Florida. At the same event, he will also present a music show that will see him playing his guitar made of bones.

See the new Lars Ulrich toilet below:

The Lars toilet. Installed and fully functional. I will be moving it for public use at heavy metal mecca, The Brass Mug… Posted by Prince Midnight on Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Prince Midnight shared his guitar made of bones back in February. In Midnight’s native Greece cremation is frowned upon within the nation’s Orthodox Christian church. His uncle Filip, who died in a car accident 20 years ago, had requested that his skeleton be donated to a local college for educational purposes.

After the college no longer had need of the skeleton and his family refused to have him cremated, Midnight filled out extensive paperwork to have Filip’s bones sent to his home in the US rather than pay for cemetery space.

He then attached a guitar neck, pickups, volume knobs, a jack, strings and electronics to the bones of Filip’s torso to make a fully functioning electric guitar.

Advertisement

“Speaking to MetalSucks about his creation, Midnight said: “I got the box of bones from Greece and didn’t know what to do at first. Bury them? Cremate them? Put them in the attic? All seemed like poor ways to memorialise someone who got me into heavy metal.”