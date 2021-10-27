A. Nayaka, Audrey Tapiheru and Ramengvrl lead final lineup for FLAVS Festival 2021

Indonesian hip-hop event FLAVS Festival 2021 has announced its final lineup ahead of the two-day virtual event on October 30 and 31.

Newly announced to perform at the festival are A. Nayaka, Ben Utomo and Rayi Putra of Def Jam Indonesia, Audrey Tapiheru of pop group GAC, Ramengvrl, Jogja Hip Hop Foundation, Raisa, among others.

Previously announced acts include Laze, Tuan Tigabelas, Basboi, Hondo, Rahmania Astrini, Pretty Rico, and more.

FLAVS Festival 2021 is currently scheduled to take place on October 30 and 31, with ticket prices at IDR149,000 for daily passes and IDR499,000 for weekend passes. Tickets can be purchased here.

The festival, now in its second year, will spotlight several important facets of hip-hop culture, including freestyle rap battles, DJ battles, graffiti, b-boy battles, and more.

Earlier this month, A. Nayaka released a short cover of Kanye West’s ‘Moon’, for which he penned his own original verse set against the original track’s composition.

Last Friday (October 15), released a new single titled ‘Ain’t No MF’, which features Korean rapper and Jay Park signee pH-1. She was also revealed as the first signee to Asiatic Records, a new label from Warner Music aiming to develop hip-hop and rap artists in Asia.

Audrey Tapiheru of GAC most recently released her solo EP ‘LoveLock’ on October 20.

The lineup for FLAVS Festival 2021 is:

Laze

M.E Voices

Tuan Tigabelas

Cantika Abigail

Rahmania Astrini

Dhira Bongs

Keilandboi

Kojek Rap Betawi

Evildope

Gunz

Batik Tribe

Asep Balon x Fiksi x Udin and Friend

Mario Zwinkle

Nartok

Basboi

Bayu Risa

Dira

Dzulfahmi

Elkey

Eros Tjokro

Hollandia 98

Hondo

Lalahuta

Lady Gan

Pretty Rico

Malik Ros

Project Qiu

Raben

RL Klav

A. Nayaka

Ben Utomo

Rayi Putra

Audrey Tapiheru

Ramengvrl

Agil Gabagababeatz

Annelyze

Bilal Muhammad

Écoutez!

Ecko Show

impartairial

Jogja Hip Hop Foundation

Jessica Janess

Pandji Pragiwaksono

Qorygore

Raisa

Ran

Rizky Febian