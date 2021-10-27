A. Nayaka, Audrey Tapiheru and Ramengvrl lead final lineup for FLAVS Festival 2021

Indonesian hip-hop event FLAVS Festival 2021 has announced its final lineup ahead of the two-day virtual event on October 30 and 31.
Newly announced to perform at the festival are A. Nayaka, Ben Utomo and Rayi Putra of Def Jam Indonesia, Audrey Tapiheru of pop group GAC, Ramengvrl, Jogja Hip Hop Foundation, Raisa, among others.
Previously announced acts include Laze, Tuan Tigabelas, Basboi, Hondo, Rahmania Astrini, Pretty Rico, and more.
FLAVS Festival 2021 is currently scheduled to take place on October 30 and 31, with ticket prices at IDR149,000 for daily passes and IDR499,000 for weekend passes. Tickets can be purchased here.
The festival, now in its second year, will spotlight several important facets of hip-hop culture, including freestyle rap battles, DJ battles, graffiti, b-boy battles, and more.
Earlier this month, A. Nayaka released a short cover of Kanye West’s ‘Moon’, for which he penned his own original verse set against the original track’s composition.
Last Friday (October 15), released a new single titled ‘Ain’t No MF’, which features Korean rapper and Jay Park signee pH-1. She was also revealed as the first signee to Asiatic Records, a new label from Warner Music aiming to develop hip-hop and rap artists in Asia.
Audrey Tapiheru of GAC most recently released her solo EP ‘LoveLock’ on October 20.
The lineup for FLAVS Festival 2021 is:
Laze
M.E Voices
Tuan Tigabelas
Cantika Abigail
Rahmania Astrini
Dhira Bongs
Keilandboi
Kojek Rap Betawi
Evildope
Gunz
Batik Tribe
Asep Balon x Fiksi x Udin and Friend
Mario Zwinkle
Nartok
Basboi
Bayu Risa
Dira
Dzulfahmi
Elkey
Eros Tjokro
Hollandia 98
Hondo
Lalahuta
Lady Gan
Pretty Rico
Malik Ros
Project Qiu
Raben
RL Klav
A. Nayaka
Ben Utomo
Rayi Putra
Audrey Tapiheru
Ramengvrl
Agil Gabagababeatz
Annelyze
Bilal Muhammad
Écoutez!
Ecko Show
impartairial
Jogja Hip Hop Foundation
Jessica Janess
Pandji Pragiwaksono
Qorygore
Raisa
Ran
Rizky Febian