A. Nayaka drops ‘Groundhog Day’-esque animated video for ‘Waktu Tiba’

Jakarta rapper A. Nayaka has released an animated music video for this latest single, ‘Waktu Tiba’.

Produced by Def Jam Southeast Asia labelmate and Malaysian rapper/producer SonaOne, the track features lightly strummed guitar chords and simple percussion, letting Nayaka’s narrative take the spotlight.

The track – and its accompanying music video – see Nayaka draw inspiration from his personal experiences in past relationships, as he comes to understand what self-love and self-respect really means.

In the video, Nayaka finds himself falling for a woman, only to realise that he doesn’t actually love her. As he tries to get away from her, he finds himself getting sucked back into the relationship over and over again. His only escape from this Groundhog Day-esque turns of events comes in the form of his dreams.

Check out the music video below.

‘Waktu Tiba’ is also notable as Nayaka’s first bilingual track, a milestone for the Indonesian rapper, has previously released only English-language songs.

“I believe that is the next step in my evolution as a musician. Writing a bilingual record isn’t an easy task but doing it while also making the song catchy is another level of challenge,” he said in a press statement.

A. Nayaka became the first Indonesian artist to sign with Def Jam Southeast Asia when the label launched in September 2019. Other acts signed to the label include Yung Raja, Fariz Jabba, Alif, Joe Flizzow and Daboyway.