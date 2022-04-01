A. Nayaka serves up ‘Cold Cuts’ on new project

Indonesian rapper A. Nayaka has released a new project, ‘Cold Cuts’.

Released on Friday (April 1) via Def Jam Indonesia, the seven-song project features a collection of trap and drill tracks that the rapper describes as “an antithesis to the ever so growing ‘bilingual hip-hop/pop’ sound in Indonesia”.

It also features a handful of collaborators, including Singaporean rappers YHB Sleepsalot and Louie Indigo as well as Wolfy, Sippy Straw Greg and K. Waltz.

Listen to A. Nayaka’s ‘Cold Cuts’ below.

‘Cold Cuts’ comprises fresh tracks such as ‘Time’ and ‘Woke Up In Paris’ alongside ‘Balance’, which the rapper dropped in late January.

A. Nayaka said on social media that “most of the album’s lyrics [were] freestyled” and ‘Cold Cuts’ “may also be his last full English” project. It’s his most recent project following 2020’s ‘Carakarantina’.

Last November, Nayaka released a remix of Noui’s ‘Reverie (The Sweeter It Is)’ and shared a short cover of Kanye West’s ‘Moon’ in October, for which he penned his own original verse.

Last May, he teamed up with Malaysia’s SonaOne and Singapore’s YHB Sleepsalot for ‘Orang Lain’. The track has since gotten two remixes: one featuring Filipino artists Fateeha and Tiffany Lhei, and a second all-Malaysian posse cut with Joe Flizzow, SYA, Airliftz, Yonnyboii, Zynakal, and Senna.