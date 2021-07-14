A. Nayaka recruits Fateeha and Tiffany Lhei for remix of ‘Orang Lain’ featuring SonaOne

Indonesian rapper A. Nayaka has released a remix of his recent single ‘Orang Lain’, this time featuring Filipino rappers Fateeha and Tiffany Lhei, along with returning collaborator SonaOne.

SonaOne bookends the track with the same verse from the original release, which also featured Singaporean rapper YHB Sleepsalot. But Fateeha and Lhei breathe new life into the track, with the former detailing the life and losses she’s endured, and the latter adding a rapid-fire verse in Filipino.

“Left the ex, no stress / Keep the blessings comin’ / I got to pay my folks back for the hard work they doin’ / I’m humble / Don’t need to be all up in yo face / Got checks on the line but ain’t a damn thing change,” Fateeha raps.

Advertisement

Watch the lyric video for the ‘Orang Lain’ remix below.

A. Nayaka previously spoke at length about the themes of ‘Orang Lain’, which address personal growth. “I want to talk about the positive side of change,” he said. “Changing into someone else in the sense of evolving to a new level of yourself and finding a better version of yourself – that’s a good thing.”

Fateeha recently appeared on a recent Def Jam SEA remix of Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Driver’s License’, appearing with labelmates Sya, Ben Utomo, and more.

In February, Lhei released a new single, ‘Sobretes’, featuring R&B singer DonWilson.

Advertisement

Both Def Jam Southeast Asia rappers have made headlines over the past few years for their precociousness: Lhei dropped her debut single ‘Dorobo’ in 2019 when she was 12 years old. On the other hand, Fateeha has accrued multiple collaborations with regional artists at the age of 17.