A. Nayaka teams up with SonaOne and YHB Sleepsalot on new single ‘Orang Lain’

Indonesian rapper A. Nayaka has returned with his new single ‘Orang Lain’, a collaboration with Malaysia’s SonaOne and Singapore’s YHB Sleepsalot.

On the Def Jam Southeast Asia collab, A. Nayaka raps about the personal changes he has undergone in life, admitting that he is no longer the person he used to be.

“Sometimes, people think that change – if someone has changed or when someone has moved on to the next stage of their lives – is a bad thing,” the rapper said in a statement.

“I want to talk about the positive side of change. Changing into someone else in the in the sense of evolving to a new level of yourself and finding a better version of yourself – that’s a good thing.”

Hear ‘Orang Lain’ below:

SonaOne and YHB Sleepsalot ended up on ‘Orang Lain’ because of the beat by SonaOne, which the Malaysian rapper/producer had also sent to YHB. “YHB only gave one verse. Sona then thought of combining it all,” Nayaka explained. “So this collaboration is very organic, no pressure at all.”

Nayaka raps in Indonesian on the track, which “is not a deliberate choice”, he added.

“It correlates to the concept of ‘orang lain’ or other people. I used to make music mostly in English, but this time I stick with trap/hip-hop beats trying to incorporate more Bahasa Indonesia,” said the 26-year-old.

“The point is, I am still me. That’s kind of the main message. No matter how much you change, you are still you at your core.”

‘Orang Lain’ is Nayaka’s second solo release of 2021 following ‘4OAK’. He also joined his hip-hop band Blue Room Boys to release their debut album ‘UR Amazing’ in March.

“‘UR Amazing’ is best described as a hip hop record with nods to R&B and funk and noodly guitar reminiscent of Tom Misch – which is quite a departure from its frontman’s typical club bangers,” wrote NME‘s Felix Martua in a three-star review.