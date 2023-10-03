New documentary and book on Birmingham’s rap scene on the way

PUNCH Records have announced that they will be releasing a five-part mini-docuseries and book entitled LEGACY later this year.

LEGACY shall explore the untold stories of Birmingham’s grime, hip-hop and rap scene, showcasing the artists, tastemakers and entrepreneurs who are responsible for the city’s influence on Black British music; allowing many more new genres and artists to follow in their footsteps.

Set to be released on November 15, the LEGACY mini-series and book will feature Brum trailblazers such as Jaykae, Lady Leshurr, MIST, Sian Anderson and many more talking about their part in the Birmingham music scene.

However, the book – co-written by Jess Monroe and Casey Bailey – will dive deeper into the history of the Birmingham Black music scene, writing about the evolution of radio, the producers who influenced the UK sound, iconic clashes (rap battles) and other cultural moments that made the city famous for its Black music.

In the book, Lady Leshurr reminisces on how “it’s not as hard as it used to be” to blow up in Birmingham. “I had to leave Birmingham to make a name in London,” she explained. “You don’t have to do that now.”

DJ Continental GT has the same sentiment: “Back in the day, for a Brum artist to breakthrough in London felt like a UK artist trying to break America. We really had to bully our way in and make enough noise.”

Speaking about his 2016 breakthrough hit ‘Karla’s Back’, MIST said: “For me growing up, it was normal to hear and say ‘apnas’ and ‘karlas’ – that’s the Brum lingo. I remember first hitting the national scene, you know as Brummies, the accent gets peppered. We get slaughtered when it comes to the accent ting. I think ‘Karla’s Back’ helped with that”.

Grime rapper Jaykae wants to be one of the biggest musical names in the city: “When I’m done, I’m gonna get seen with the likes of Mike Skinner and UB40. I’m good with what I’m doing. I know I’ll go down in history in this city.”

LEGACY – the docuseries and book – will be released on November 15.