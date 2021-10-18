A new Jack White song is set to arrive later today

A new song by Jack White is set to be released later today (October 18) following its unveiling in a new trailer for the video game Call of Duty: Vanguard over the weekend.

‘Taking Me Back’ is set to be released at 5pm UK time today, and it has already been previewed in a launch trailer for the new game, which is set for release on November 5.

Various action shots from Vanguard can be seen in the 30-second trailer, which is soundtracked by White’s fierce new single.

You can hear the snippet of Jack White’s ‘Taking Me Back’ in the below Call of Duty: Vanguard trailer.

The arrival of ‘Taking Me Back’ follows on from White’s surprise appearance last month at his Third Man Records store in London.

The White Stripes guitarist appeared on a rooftop to play a short set, including renditions of ‘Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground’, ‘Seven Nation Army’ and The Raconteurs’ ‘Steady, as She Goes’. He also performed a seven-song set in the store’s basement.

In a recent interview with The Times, White spoke about feeling “scared and confused” if there isn’t any “struggle” in his life.

“It is this disease I have and I don’t know what started it, but if there is no struggle involved in my life I get scared and confused,” White said.

“If art is not being made in some way, I start worrying. I wish I could pinpoint why this is necessary for me. I can’t get away from it.”