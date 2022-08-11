A new K-pop festival is being teased for Manila this October

A new K-pop festival that’s “something like” SUPER JUNIOR‘s Super Show 9 is being teased for the Philippines in late October.

READ MORE: Here are the biggest concerts and music festivals to catch in Southeast Asia in 2022

K-Pop fanpage Happee Hour shared a teaser trailer for an unnamed K-pop festival, which will reportedly take place on October 29 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Manila and appears to have a horror theme as the trailer warns, “Do not come alone”.

No further details have been shared, but Happee Hour hints that an announcement of some sort will be made on September 9, and that fans should prepare for “something like” SUPER JUNIOR’s recent Super Show 9 that was held in Manila.

Advertisement

Ticketing information has yet to be announced.

October 29, 2022

Mall of Asia Arena

👻 pic.twitter.com/ar2CqYH7J6 — 👸 HAPPEE 🧝‍♀️ (@happeehour) August 8, 2022

Happee Hour does not have a track record of holding events, but was reportedly involved in the SUPER JUNIOR Super Show 9 concert in Manila.

The mystery festival joins a packed slate of K-pop acts and festivals announced in the Philippines this year, with upcoming concerts still to come. The ‘Super Show 9: The Road’ concert was recently held on July 17, though group member Siwon missed out on the concert following a positive COVID-19 test result. SUJU members Leeteuk, Yesung, Shindong, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun performed at the concert at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

SEVENTEEN’s concert in Manila released additional tickets recently on July 28 to meet popular demand for the showcase that is due to take place in early October, while the second K-Pop Masterz festival event on September 23 has hinted that iKON and ATEEZ will be in the lineup.

Other K-pop acts due to perform or hold fanmeets in the Philippines include (G)-IDLE and B.I.

Advertisement

Other festivals and major concerts set to take place in the Philippines this year include Alanis Morissette, Russ, Avril Lavigne, Justin Bieber and Boys Like Girls. Festivals announced so far include the return of Wanderland Festival in 2023 and the recently announced Manila edition of 88rising’s Head In The Clouds festival, slated to take place on 9 & 10 December 2022.