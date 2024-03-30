A Perfect Circle, Puscifer and Primus release ‘Sessanta E.P.P.P.’

A Perfect Circle, Puscifer and Primus have joined forces to release the joint EP ‘Sessanta E.P.P.P.’ – listen to the songs below.

The three bands are preparing to head out on the road together next month and have shared the three-song release ahead of the opening show.

All three songs – ‘Kindred’ by A Perfect Circle, ‘No Angel’ by Puscifer and ‘Pablo’s Hippos’ by Primus – have been co-written by Maynard James Keenan, who fronts both A Perfect Circle and Puscifer.

Listen to the songs here:

The EP is available to order on vinyl here. A limited-edition variant will also be available at the bands’ upcoming shows.

A Perfect Circle’s joint tour with Puscifer and Primer was announced in November, and will kick off on April 2 in Boston. Any remaining tickets can be found here.

It was confirmed earlier this month that Josh Freese will rejoin A Perfect Circle for the tour, 13 years after he last played with the band.

The ‘Sessanta Tour’ is celebrating Maynard James Keenan’s 60th birthday, and it will see the three bands rotating in and out over the course of a night.

A Perfect Circle, Puscifer and Primer will play:

APRIL:

02 – Boston, MA Boch Center – Wang Theatre

03 – Boston, MA Boch Center – Wang Theatre

05 – Mashantucket, CT Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

06 – Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

07 – Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park

09 – Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

10 – Franklin, TN FirstBank Amphitheater

12 – Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

13 – The Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

16 – Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

17 – Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

18 – San Diego, CA The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

20 – Los Angeles, CA The Hollywood Bowl

21 – Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre

23 – West Valley City, UT Maverik Center

25 – Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

26 – Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

30 – Bonner Springs, KS Azura Amphitheater

MAY:

01 – Chicago, IL Wintrust Arena

02 – Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

04 – Forest Hills, NY Forest Hills Stadium

The joint tour marks A Perfect Circle’s first run of shows since 2018, when they embarked on both US and European dates in support of their fourth studio album ‘Eat The Elephant’.

Keenan, meanwhile, is currently helping to train Mike Tyson ahead of his boxing match against Jake Paul on July 20.