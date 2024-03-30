A Perfect Circle, Puscifer and Primus release ‘Sessanta E.P.P.P.’

A Perfect Circle, Puscifer and Primus have joined forces to release the joint EP ‘Sessanta E.P.P.P.’ – listen to the songs below.
The three bands are preparing to head out on the road together next month and have shared the three-song release ahead of the opening show.
All three songs – ‘Kindred’ by A Perfect Circle, ‘No Angel’ by Puscifer and ‘Pablo’s Hippos’ by Primus – have been co-written by Maynard James Keenan, who fronts both A Perfect Circle and Puscifer.
Listen to the songs here:
The EP is available to order on vinyl here. A limited-edition variant will also be available at the bands’ upcoming shows.
A Perfect Circle’s joint tour with Puscifer and Primer was announced in November, and will kick off on April 2 in Boston. Any remaining tickets can be found here.
It was confirmed earlier this month that Josh Freese will rejoin A Perfect Circle for the tour, 13 years after he last played with the band.
The ‘Sessanta Tour’ is celebrating Maynard James Keenan’s 60th birthday, and it will see the three bands rotating in and out over the course of a night.
A Perfect Circle, Puscifer and Primer will play:
APRIL:
02 – Boston, MA Boch Center – Wang Theatre
03 – Boston, MA Boch Center – Wang Theatre
05 – Mashantucket, CT Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
06 – Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
07 – Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park
09 – Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
10 – Franklin, TN FirstBank Amphitheater
12 – Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
13 – The Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
16 – Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
17 – Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
18 – San Diego, CA The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
20 – Los Angeles, CA The Hollywood Bowl
21 – Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre
23 – West Valley City, UT Maverik Center
25 – Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre
26 – Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre
30 – Bonner Springs, KS Azura Amphitheater
MAY:
01 – Chicago, IL Wintrust Arena
02 – Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre
04 – Forest Hills, NY Forest Hills Stadium
The joint tour marks A Perfect Circle’s first run of shows since 2018, when they embarked on both US and European dates in support of their fourth studio album ‘Eat The Elephant’.
Keenan, meanwhile, is currently helping to train Mike Tyson ahead of his boxing match against Jake Paul on July 20.