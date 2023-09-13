A Perfect Circle, Puscifer and Primus announce 2024 birthday tour for Maynard James Keenan

A Perfect Circle, Puscifer and Primus have announced a joint tour for 2024, in celebration of Maynard James Keenan’s 60th birthday.

Keenan, who forms part of both A Perfect Circle and Puscifer, will share the stage on the seven-date run with both his fellow bandmates and the Primus trio. Dubbed the ‘Sessanta’ tour, the US jaunt kicks off in Phoenix, Arizona on Maynard James Keenan’s birthday on April 17, with a show slated for the following night (April 18) in San Diego, California.

From there, the trio of bands will perform at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles (April 20), the Greek Theatre in Berkeley (April 21) and Utah’s Maverik Center (April 23). The joint tour concludes with a two-night stint at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre from April 25.

According to a press release, the shows will entail a unique format in which members from the trio of bands will join each other’s performances, with each band having a distinct set that rolls continually to the next as the concert unfolds.

“Bands aren’t used to simultaneously sharing the stage with other bands, but if anyone can do it, it’s Primus, A Perfect Circle, and Puscifer,” Keenan said.

Pre-sale tickets for the ‘Sessanta’ tour go on sale on September 14, while general on-sale will be available the following day (September 15). Find ticketing details here.

The dates for A Perfect Circle, Puscifer and Primus’s 2024 ‘Sessanta’ tour are:

APRIL 2024

17 – Phoenix, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

18 – San Diego, The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

20 – Los Angeles, The Hollywood Bowl

21 – Berkeley, Greek Theatre

23 – West Valley City, Maverik Center

25 – Morrison, Red Rocks Amphitheatre

26 – Morrison, Red Rocks Amphitheatre

The joint tour marks A Perfect Circle’s first run of shows since 2018, when they embarked on both US and European dates in support of their fourth studio album ‘Eat The Elephant’. Alongside A Perfect Circle and Puscifer, Keenan serves as the vocalist and lyricist for Tool, who he’ll also tour with in 2024 ahead of the joint Sessanta dates.