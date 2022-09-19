A Van Halen Stage has been opened in late guitarist’s hometown of Pasadena

A Van Halen stage has been opened in Eddie Van Halen‘s hometown of Pasadena.

A ceremony was held at the weekend for the new park which will allow informal recreation and community gatherings and includes a children’s playground, public toilets a 48-space parking plaza and a dog run.

The stage in the park was initially set to be named after the late guitarist but it was named after the entire band at the request of the Van Halen family, reports Blabbermouth.

You can view photos from the ceremony and video footage below.

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the Van Halen Stage at a new park in Eddie Van Halen's former hometown of Pasadena, CA, the city where Van Halen formed 50 years ago was held on Sept. 17. #Music pic.twitter.com/HBP4eGow2R — Music Beat (@MusicBeat5) September 18, 2022

Just went to the ribbon cutting for the Van Halen stage at the newest park in Pasadena. Sadly, none of the surviving… Posted by Jodi Taffel on Saturday, September 17, 2022

Thank You Pasadena!!! We were absolutely delighted to see The Van Halen Stage dedicated this morning! And wowza, SO many Van Halen Fans there! We did it!!! Posted by Pasadena 4 Van Halen on Saturday, September 17, 2022

Long awaited Grand Opening of our neighborhood park and Van Halen Stage. Looking forward to bringing grandkids and their… Posted by Deborah Dentler on Saturday, September 17, 2022

A memorial plaque to Eddie Van Halen was previously unveiled in Pasadena last year after he died from throat cancer on October 6, 2020.

Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo and fellow council members attended the unveiling close to the city’s Convention Center, which is next to the Civic Auditorium. This is where Van Halen played a number of times between 1975 and 1978.

The tribute was spearheaded by two Pasadena residents, Randa Schmalfeld and Julie Kimura, who set up a GoFundMe page to set up a permanent memorial.

Meanwhile, Wolfgang Van Halen – the son of the late guitarist – recently elaborated on why a tribute to his father ultimately fell through.

Wolfgang was also among a host of stars who performed the first of two tribute concerts for late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins earlier this month alongside The Darkness‘ Justin Hawkins, Kesha, Nile Rodgers, Chevy Metal, and members of Hawkins’ own band The Coattail Riders.

A second tribute show will take place at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on September 27.