Aaliyah’s music to appear on streaming platforms in “the near future”, her estate confirms

The estate of late singer Aaliyah have commenced discussions that will likely see her full discography appear on streaming services for the first time.

In a statement posted to social media, her estate said: “To our loyal fans: We are excited to announce that communication has commenced between the estate and various record labels about the status of Aaliyah’s music catalogue, as well as its availability on streaming platforms in the near future.”

The news marks the 19th anniversary of Aaliyah’s death. The singer died in an air crash on August 25 2001, aged just 22.

Aaliyah recorded three albums between 1994 and 2001, finding her greatest success with her final self-titled LP in July 2001. Her most successful single ‘Try Again’, which featured on the soundtrack to the 2000 thriller Romeo Must Die, was her first and only US number one.

Her music has been largely absent from all streaming services over the last decade. A 2005 greatest hits compilation ‘Ultmate’ appeared on Apple Music and iTunes in early 2017, while only a handful of early EPs and her debut album ‘Age Ain’t Nothin’ But A Number’ are currently available on Spotify.

In December 2016, a collaboration between Drake and Aaliyah briefly surfaced online. ‘Talk Is Cheap’ featured archive Aaliyah vocals that were recorded prior to her death, and was rumoured to be linked to a larger project that intended to rework and release unreleased Aaliyah tracks. However, the project was scrapped back in 2012 after her family refused to give their blessing.