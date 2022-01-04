Aaliyah’s uncle confirms posthumous album ‘Unstoppable’ is coming this month

Aaliyah‘s uncle Barry Hankerson has confirmed that the late singer’s forthcoming posthumous album ‘Unstoppable’ will be released this month.

Hankerson, who founded Aaliyah’s former label Blackground Records and owns all of her masters, revealed in a new interview that her fourth album will feature Ne-Yo, Drake, Snoop Dogg and Future following the release of recent single, ‘Poison’, which featured The Weeknd.

He went on to say the album would be out this month but didn’t specify a date.

Hankerson previously spoke about the record, last month telling Billboard: “The body of work is pure hip-hop and R&B […] Some of the people that Aaliyah liked are on the album.

Barry Hankerson confirms Aaliyah’s new “album” will be dropping this month. pic.twitter.com/n7AQpfvESr — AALIYAH LEGION (@AaliyahLegion) January 4, 2022

“She loved Snoop Dogg, who’s done a great record in collaboration with Future. Ne-Yo gave us an excellent song; also Drake. Timbaland produced the track that Chris Brown did. It’s vintage R&B with strong vocals.”

It comes after he also previously announced plans to release the singer’s entire back catalogue on streaming platforms as part of a new partnership with independent label EMPIRE.

Hankerson subsequently released a statement, writing: “Thank you to all of her many fans for keeping [Aaliyah’s] music alive.

“I’m sorry it took so long, but when you lose a family member so unexpectedly, it takes time to deal with that type of grief. I decided to release Aaliyah’s music in order to keep her legacy alive.”

Aaliyah died in a plane crash on August 25, 2001. She was 22 years old.

In August last year, Hankerson opened up about discovering the alleged abuse Aaliyah experienced from R. Kelly, who married the singer when she was just 15 years old.

“To be very honest with you, of course, I was upset. I had to really, really consider what my actions would be,” he said. “I found out, I wasn’t a hardcore criminal. I couldn’t kill nobody,” he explained.

“So, I took it, I’m a Muslim, and I went to Minster Farrakhan and we just prayed about it, resolved ourselves to let God handle him. I think that’s what’s going on. Ain’t no sense in two lives getting destroyed.”