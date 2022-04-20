A$AP Rocky arrested in connection with shooting in 2021

A$AP Rocky has been arrested in connection with a shooting which allegedly took place in 2021.

The Harlem rapper (real name Rakim Mayers) arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on a private plane from Barbados after visiting his girlfriend Rihanna, when he was detained by law enforcement officials earlier today (April 20), according to NBC News.

It is alleged that Rocky had been under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department over a shooting near Vista Del Mar and Selma Ave at around 10:20pm local time on November 6 last year.

The alleged victim reportedly told police that the rapper was walking with two others and approached him with a handgun on the street before shooting him three to four times. He also claimed one of the bullets grazed his left hand.

Rocky’s attorney, Alan Jackson, confirmed to NBC News that his client had been arrested.

NME has reached out for a comment from the rapper’s representatives.

Rocky’s arrest comes almost three years after he was detained in Stockholm on suspicion that he and his entourage had assaulted a man. He was later released that August before being found guilty of assault and handed a suspended sentence and ordered to pay damages.

A strange turn of events in the case came when US President Donald Trump appeared to get involved, along with his son-in-law Jared Kushner and a hostage negotiator from the State Department.

Speaking about Trump’s involvement in a later interview, Rocky said in the documentary Stockholm Syndrome, that the involvement of the former US president “made it a little worse”.

“In reality, I had no problem saying thank you to the man [Trump], especially if he helped me,” Rocky said. “That’s the narrative they pushin’: that he got me out. And he didn’t free me. If anything, he made it a little worse.”