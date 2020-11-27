A$AP Rocky has donated 120 meals to families at a homeless shelter where he stayed with his mum almost twenty years ago.

The rapper made the generous donation on Wednesday (November 25), personally delivering the food from Amy Ruth’s Restaurant in Harlem ahead of Thanksgiving.

As TMZ reports, he dished out the meals to Regent Family Residence , – a homeless shelter that serves 83 families, where he stayed with mum Renee Black after falling on hard times in the early 2000s.

Photos obtained by the publication show the rapper adhering to COVID-19 safety protocol and wearing a face mask as he dropped off the meals.

TMZ claims that the gesture was a way of saying thank you to the Volunteers of America organisation that run the shelter and provided invaluable support for him and his mum when they faced financial hardship.

He was one of several stars to publicly mark Thanksgiving – with Lana Del Rey also sharing a short message to her fans on an Instagram story yesterday.

In the post, the singer sent a warm, heartfelt message to her family and fans, after revealing she had lost her cousin to cancer.

“And [to] everyone else who can’t be where they want to be with their loved ones, I am with you,” she said.

“Happy Thanksgiving, and I hope that you’re able to have some traditions left…that make everything feel a little bit more normal.”

A$AP Rocky’s last release came in his 2018 album ‘Testing’.