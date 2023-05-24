A$AP Rocky reprimands club-goers for getting too rowdy close to Rihanna

A$AP Rocky has been filmed reprimanding club-goers after the crowd reportedly got rowdy close to a heavily pregnant Rihanna.

The couple – who are now expecting their second child together – were reportedly at an undisclosed club, where Rocky was previewing his upcoming album for fans in attendance. Soon after, the crowd reportedly began to get rowdy, prompting the rapper to speak out for Rihanna’s safety.

ASAP Rocky goes off on people for fighting in the club while Rihanna was present 👀😂

“Y’all n***** act like gentlemen right now, you heard?” A$AP can be heard saying into a microphone. “I got my lady in here.”

He continued: “Y’all n***** calm that sh*t down, man. Don’t be in the section doing all that sh*t. Calm that sh*t down, y’all act like gentlemen when y’all in her presence.”

The incident comes shortly after the couple revealed the name of their first-born child, the year-old son RZA Athelston Mayers, seemingly after Wu-Tang Clan rapper RZA.

Earlier this year, A$AP Rocky released his latest single, ‘Same Problems?’, said to be taken off his upcoming fourth album. While further details surrounding the album’s release have yet to be revealed, the rapper teased that the project is “finished and we just putting the finishing touches on it”.

He added: “The new stuff is me being vulnerable, and it’s just no filter, and just where I’m at, at my stage. My age and how I see things, my peers, the younger kids, the older cats, it’s just my perspective.”

Meanwhile, Rihanna said that she expects to release her long-awaited ninth album this year. “I want it to be this year,” she said. “Like, honestly, it’d be ridiculous if it’s not this year. But I just want to have fun. I just want to make music and make videos.” The pop icon last released an album in 2016 with ‘Anti’, but has continuously promised fans since that new music is on the way.