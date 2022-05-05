A$AP Rocky shares Rihanna-starring new music teaser for ‘D.M.B.’

A$AP Rocky has shared a new music teaser which stars Rihanna – you can watch the clip for ‘D.M.B.’ below.

Rihanna, who is expecting a child with Rocky, features prominently in the 20-second clip, as she and the rapper are seen walking through crowds of fans and paparazzi.

A link from the ‘D.M.B.’ teaser leads to a pre-save page which promises that new music from Rocky will arrive at 5pm today (May 5), with a music video also set to premiere here.

The ‘D.M.B.’ teaser, which you can watch in full below, has been accompanied by a movie-style poster for an “AWGE picture”, which promises “a ghetto love tale” and features images of Rocky and Rihanna.

The poster also reveals that the likes of Skepta, Hector Delgado, Krash, Nort Ollem, Shlohmo and D33J have all provided additional production on ‘D.M.B.’.

It remains unclear whether Rihanna will guest feature on Rocky’s latest new music release, however.

A$AP Rocky x Rihanna “A Ghetto Love Tale” releasing this Thursday. pic.twitter.com/MdIFG3EaRU — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) May 3, 2022

Rocky’s last solo studio album, ‘Testing’, was released in May 2018. This year the New York rapper has so far collaborated with Nigo on the track ‘Arya’ (which features on the latter’s ‘I Know Nigo!’) and $not on ‘Doja’.

Last month, Rocky was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with an alleged shooting in LA in November 2021. His attorney, Alan Jackson, only confirmed to NBC News that his client had been arrested, and the rapper’s representatives did not offer any further comment.

The rapper, who was detained on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, was later released on a $550,000 (£441,000) bond and ordered to return to court on August 17 (via Variety).