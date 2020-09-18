Aaron Dessner has revealed that he’s been receiving tips from Taylor Swift for the next Big Red Machine album.

The National guitarist co-wrote and produced 11 of the 16 songs on Swift’s recent album ‘Folklore’, which has gone on to become one of the biggest selling albums of the year so far.

Dessner now says Swift has been returning the favour by providing some feedback on his own side project.

Advertisement

“The Big Red Machine stuff is quite far along and actually, Taylor has been amazing. I’ve shared all of that stuff with her, and she has been really helpful,” he told Billboard.

He recently shared a list of tracks with “working titles” under the heading “Big Red Machine II (Sure Things).” The names of his collaborators appeared to be crossed out.

Dessner has now refused to confirm or deny if Swift will make a guest appearance on the album. “I can’t really say, so I guess I’ll say neither yes nor no,” he added.

He also previously said that his creative relationship with Swift “feels like an ongoing collaboration,” hinting that more music may arrive in the future.

Big Red Machine started as a collaboration between Dessner and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon in 2008, but later grew into a multi-artist collective. A self-titled album was released in 2018.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Dessner and R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe shared the studio version of their collaborative single ‘No Time For Love Like Now’.

Having originally shared a demo of the song with Stipe performing it from his home in lockdown back in March before performing the track on a number of talk shows, the duo then shared the studio version and the video under Dessner’s Big Red Machine moniker.