AB6IX announce North America and Asia dates for 2023 ‘The Future’ world tour

K-pop boyband AB6IX have announced the dates for their upcoming 2023 ‘The Future’ world tour.

AB6IX are set to go on a 12-date world tour from July to September this year, in support of their new mini-album ‘The Future Is Ours: Lost’. The upcoming tour will feature shows in Asia and across North America.

AB6IX’s ‘The Future’ world tour outside of South Korea will kick off in Macau, China on July 15. Following that, the boyband will play two shows in Japan, in the cities of Osaka and Tokyo on June 10 and 12, respectively.

After that, AB6IX will head to North America for a nine-date tour, starting in New Jersey. The group will then play shows across the US, including concerts in Atlanta and Dallas, as well as one show in the Canadian city of Montreal. The North American leg will wrap up in early September with shows in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Ticketing details and some venue information have yet to be announced. Keep tabs on this page for the latest on AB6IX’s upcoming 2023 ‘The Future’ world tour.

The dates for AB6IX’s ‘The Future’ world tour are:

JULY

15 – Macau, China, Broadway Theatre



AUGUST

10 – Osaka, Japan, Zepp Osaka Bayside

12 – Tokyo, Japan, Zepp Haneda

18 – New Jersey, New Jersey

20 – Atlanta, Georgia

22 – Tampa, Florida

25 – Dallas, Texas

27 – Chicago, Illinois

29 – Montreal, Québec

31 – Seattle, Washington

SEPTEMBER

01 – San Francisco, California

03 – Los Angeles, California

Earlier this year, AB6IX rapper Park Woo-jin released his debut solo mini-album ‘oWn’, alongside a video for title track ‘Top Tier’. It marked his first solo material since the track ‘Color Eye’ from AB6IX’s 2020 mini-album ‘5NALLY’.

Last year, AB6IX also released the song ‘Life is Beautiful’ for the soundtrack of the Netflix K-drama The Fabulous, starring SHINee‘s Minho. 2022 also saw AB6IX release their first-ever English-language single, ‘Chance’.