AB6IX’s agency denies dating rumours surrounding member Kim Dong-hyun

Brand New Music has issued an official statement regarding the dating rumours surrounding AB6IX member Kim Dong-hyun.

On June 7, an anonymous Twitter user uploaded images of a young man and woman embracing on the streets of Apgujeong district of Gang-nam. The poster alleged that the images pictured AB6IX member Kim Dong-hyun with a non-celebrity female, sparking rumours of the idol being in a relationship.

“Yesterday while waiting for the cab I saw him when he took off his cap. As soon as I took the picture, he must have noticed as he walked away while holding the female’s hands. My friend and I both had a good look at him. Believe what you want. I will delete the picture soon,” they wrote, per Koreaboo.

Fans of the idol later shared that Kim Dong-hyun had been spotted wearing the same shirt as the man in the picture after leaving a fan meeting earlier that day.

His agency, Brand New Music, has since issued a statement regarding the rumours, stating that while the idol had indeed been in the area, he had met up with a group of friends instead of just the pictured woman alone.

“It’s true that Kim Dong-hyun met up with his hometown friends after a company dinner,” said the agency in a statement to XSportsNews, per Koreaboo. “He was going to go home after his meet-up wrapped up and after he sent off his friends, he took a taxi home himself.”

Last month, AB6IX made a comeback with their fifth mini-album ‘A To B’, which was led by the single ‘Savior’. Notably, every song on the record, apart from the lead single, had involved at least one member of the group as either a lyricist or producer.