AB6IX’s Park Woo-jin announces debut solo record ‘oWn’

Rapper Park Woo-jin of K-pop boyband AB6IX will soon be releasing his debut EP.

On February 13, Brand New Music announced via the boyband’s Twitter account that the 23-year-old idol will make his solo debut with an EP titled ‘oWn’. According to the newly released teaser image, the upcoming record arrives on February 27 at 6PM KST.

Details such as the track-list and lead single for ‘oWn’ will likely be revealed in the coming weeks.

The upcoming release will mark Park’s first solo material since his track ‘Color Eye’ in AB6IX’s 2020 mini-album ‘5NALLY’. The idol has previously released several collaborative tracks throughout his career, including the 2019 single ‘Candle’ with bandmate Lee Dae-hwi, and ‘Puzzle’ with former SISTAR member Soyou for the soundtrack of the 2021 comedic period drama Mr. Queen.

AB6IX’s last comeback was their October 2022 mini-album ‘Take A Chance’. It was led by the single ‘Sugarcoat’, which featured lyrics penned by Park and Lee. The record also included the Korean-language version of their song ‘Chance’, which was originally released as the boyband’s first-ever English single in August 2022.

The four-member boyband first debuted under Brand New Music, which was founded by Korean rapper Rhymer, with their mini-album ‘B:Complete’ in 2019. Prior to the group’s debut, Park, Lee and bandmate Kim Dong-hyun participated in the second season of Produce 101 in 2017, where Park and Lee placed sixth and third respectively and became part of the temporary boyband Wanna One.