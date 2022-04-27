AB6IX to return with fifth mini-album ‘A To B’ in May

AB6IX are gearing up to release new music next month.

On April 27 (12am KST), the quartet shared on social media a teaser poster for their forthcoming mini-album titled ‘A To B’. It is slated for release on May 18, 6pm KST, though additional details – such as a tracklist and the leading track’s title – are expected to be revealed in the following days.

‘A To B’ comes eight months after the release of AB6IX second studio album ‘Mo’ Complete’ and its title track ‘Cherry’. Notably, ‘Cherry’ was composed by member Lee Dae-hwi, who co-wrote the song with fellow member Park Woo-jin.

That record also included 10 new tracks and featured writing credits from Jeon Woong and Kim Dong-hyun on B-side tracks such as ‘Level Up’ and ‘3″’, respectively.

In an interview with NME, the members of AB6IX shared their insight on the inspiration behind ‘Cherry’. “We watched a lot of American high school dramas and tried to apply love stories from them onto ‘Cherry’,” vocalist Daehwi explained.

“When you eat a cherry, your lips and hands get stained in red, and I thought it’s similar to the feeling of falling in love. That’s how the song came about,” he added.

