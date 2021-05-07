Abangsapau makes Def Jam Southeast Asia debut with new single ‘Hahaha’

Singaporean rapper Abangsapau has released a new single, ‘Hahaha’.

The track – out today (May 7) – marks the 22-year-old’s official debut with Def Jam Southeast Asia, which is headed by Joe Flizzow and also houses the likes of Yung Raja and A. Nayaka.

A music video is due to premiere on YouTube tonight at 9pm Singapore time. In the meantime you can stream ‘Hahaha’, which was produced by Prodbydan, below:

Advertisement

In a press conference, Abangsapau explained that the song ‘Hahaha’ was a reflection on “being an artist in a superficial world”. In a separate statement, he added, “Some want to win and achieve through the systems in place, in line with the status quo. Others stand for change and reject it. In it, I am questioning the status quo as much as I am questioning myself.”

‘Hahaha’ follows Abangsapau’s last official releases, the 2019 singles ‘Clingy’, ‘Buat Ape?’ and ‘Aura’. In the press conference, the rapper revealed that he is sitting on a completed album, one that is about “family, mental health and the world” – but is just waiting for a good time to release it.

The Malay-Sikh rapper – known for wearing his distinctive sarung – gained a larger profile last year when he performed at Singapore’s National Day Parade with his mother, and also at Mediacorp’s 2020 New Year’s Eve Countdown concert.