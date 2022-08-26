ABANGSAPAU and Mary Sue release collaborative EP ‘HERE I AM’

Singaporean rappers ABANGSAPAU and Mary Sue have released a collaborative EP, ‘HERE I AM’.

The new release from the rising hip-hop breakouts was produced by Mary Sue and features two tracks, simply titled ‘TRACK A’ and ‘TRACK B’. The introspective ‘TRACK A’ – which was mixed by Singaporean multi-hyphenate Fauxe – finds the two artists confronting their own personalities around a self-compassionate hook from ABANGSAPAU: “Laid back, look in the mirror, no longer hate that / I’m falling in love with me”.

On the other hand, the two artists deal with living in the moment in the declarative ‘TRACK B’, as ABANGSAPAU raps about personal growth (“I went from having dreams to a nihilistic narcissist / I hated who I was and so I killed my inner syirik”) and Mary Sue returns bars on seizing the present (“Don’t wait for your blessings, don’t wait to be chosen / Don’t take a couple breaths just to hold it / Here I am, here I am in this moment”).

Listen to the two-track below.

The EP marks the first collaboration between the two rappers. In January, ABANGSAPAU released his first single of 2022 and second single with Def Jam Southeast Asia, ‘Boyhood’, which featured singer-songwriter Charlie Lim.

Mary Sue has had a prolific year, having released two full-length albums and an EP in 2022 alone, prior to releasing ‘HERE I AM’. In February, he released his 22-track full-length debut ‘KISSES OF LIFE’, which featured collaborations with Fauxe, jaso and UK rapper Tony Bontana. This was followed up by ‘VOICE MEMOS ACROSS A COUPLE BODIES OF WATER’ in June, which the rapper recorded during a two-week stay in New York City. Earlier this month, the prolific artist then released ‘COAST TO COAST’ as a collaboration with Tony Bontana.