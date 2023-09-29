ABBA’s Agnetha Fältskog shares new single ‘I Should’ve Followed You Home’ with Gary Barlow

Agnetha Fältskog has released ‘I Should’ve Followed You Home’, a reimagined single from her forthcoming album ‘A+‘, which features Take That‘s Gary Barlow.

The ABBA singer is sharing ‘A+’, a re-versioning of her 2013 solo album ‘A’ next month, and has today (September 29) released the new iteration of ‘I Should’ve Followed You Home’. It again features Barlow, and the vocals are the original recordings, however the music itself has been produced differently.

Fältskog said of the single: “I have such happy memories with this song, and my first meeting with Gary! I love this duet and the new version is even better!!!”

Advertisement

‘A+’ is due out on October 13 and you can pre-order/pre-save it here.

The single follows the release of ‘Where Do We Go From Here?’ from ‘A+’ last month.

Ahead of the 10-year anniversary of the record, Fältskog discussed the idea of what it would sound like if it was created in 2023 alongside songwriter and producer Jörgen Elofsson. They worked with producer Anton ‘Hybrid’ Mårtensson to rework the whole record, keeping the original vocals from 2013 but creating new music for 2023.

“A couple of years ago I heard one of the songs from my last album ‘A’ on the radio. I have lots of fond memories from making that album, so I couldn’t help but smile, time flies…,” Fältskog wrote in a letter to fans.

“Suddenly it hit me, what would the album sound like if we had made it today…? I couldn’t stop thinking about it. I reached out to the boys who produced ‘A’ back in 2013 – ‘What would you guys think about reimagining ‘A’ and making a totally new version of it?’ They loved the idea! ‘Let’s try!’”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Fältskog recently seemed to have teased a possible ABBA reunion ahead of one of the band’s upcoming milestones.

The singer was speaking in an interview when she seemed to hint that there may be some potential ABBA announcements on the horizon – particularly with the group celebrating the 50th anniversary of their Eurovision win.