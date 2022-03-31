ABBA announce new career-spanning album box set

ABBA have announced details of a new career-spanning box set which will celebrate their nine studio albums.

The Swedish pop group returned in November with their ninth studio album ‘Voyage’, marking their first LP since 1981’s ‘The Visitors’.

ABBA have now shared details of ‘The ABBA Album Box Set’, which will celebrate their nine studio albums to date and be completed by ‘ABBA Tracks’ – a special record featuring non-album singles such as ‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)’ and ‘Fernando’.

The collection, which is set for release on May 27 via POLAR/Universal Music, will be available in both 10xLP or 10xCD formats. Pre-order is available from here.

The albums in the 10xLP box set will be pressed on 180g heavyweight vinyl, while the 10xCD collection will be accompanied by a 40-page booklet featuring album information and classic photographs from throughout the group’s career.

They’re are also set to release ‘ABBA’s Studio Album Picture Discs’, a strictly limited pair of LP bundles.

The 8xLP collection features the the group’s original run of albums (from 1973-1981), while the 9xLP bundle includes 2021’s ‘Voyage’ in the collection.

Pre-order is available here ahead of release on June 10.

ABBA’s London residency, ‘ABBA Voyage’, is set to kick off at the ABBA Arena at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on May 27. You can find any remaining tickets here and more information about the shows here.

The group have been nominated for Record Of The Year at this weekend’s Grammys. In a statement issued back in December, they said of their nod: “A Grammy should be mandatory for those who dare leave 40 years between album releases. We suggest a new category.”