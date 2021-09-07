ABBA fans react to rush for ‘Voyage’ tour tickets: “Robo-ABBA here we go”

ABBA fans have been reacting as tickets for their special 2022 ‘Voyage’ tour in London went on general sale this morning (September 7).

Last week (September 2) the pop icons returned with new songs ‘I Still Have The Faith In You’ and ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’ as well as details of ‘ABBA Voyage’.

The band also detailed a “revolutionary” new concert experience, also called ABBA Voyage, which will see a “digital” version of ABBA (not holograms) perform alongside a 10-piece live band at the purpose-built 3,000-capacity ABBA Arena at London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in a run of shows from May 27, 2022.

This morning (September 7) tickets went on general sale for the shows after a series of pre-sales, and fans have been reacting on social media: some overcome with excitement at securing seats to see digital versions of their heroes, and others bemoaning the huge rush, meaning that they couldn’t get tickets.

Many on Twitter have been successful in their bid to get ABBA tickets, sharing their delight at the show that awaits them next summer. See a range of reactions below.

Forgot how stressful concert tickets can be to buy, but ABBA voyage tickets booked 👯‍♀️ — GW (@gy14gw) September 7, 2021

I HAVE TICKETS FOR ABBA!! — Thomas (he/him) (@TommGrr) September 7, 2021

Just secured 5 tickets to see @ABBA next June in London 🤩🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/oDC1arBhGW — GS ⚡️ (@gervaisy_lad) September 7, 2021

Ticket secured… robo-ABBA here we go. pic.twitter.com/olWllE4frn — Tom Sherrington (@teacherhead) September 7, 2021

JUST GOT ME AND MUM ABBA TICKETS FOR HER BDAY pic.twitter.com/d4TmQoLmwL — alice | jodie comer's gf (real) (@Alicexharvey) September 7, 2021

Got. Tickets. For. ABBA Can’t. Wait. Oh. My. God. — Chloe Mogg (@ChloeMogg) September 7, 2021

Others have been bemoaning the price of the tickets, which range from £20 to over £100 depending on seats and dates. “Got ABBA tickets in my basket but cant afford them what a time to be alive,” one wrote, while another called the band “thieves,” writing: “not ABBA charging £80/£90 for tickets to see them as HOLOGRAMS.”

Got ABBA tickets in my basket but cant afford them what a time to be alive 🤣🤣🤣 — shan 💚 (@xShaaan) September 7, 2021

not ABBA charging £80/£90 for tickets to see them as HOLOGRAMS 🥴 thieves — Rhiannon (@rhiannon_little) September 7, 2021

Holy shit ABBA tickets are so expensive I wanna cry. — Cassie!! ♿🧂 she/her (@Hey_Cassandra_B) September 7, 2021

This week it was announced that Klaxons’ James Righton and Little Boots will both be part of the live band performing alongside the ‘ABBAtars’ at the series of live shows.

Little Boots – real name Victoria Hesketh – explained that she is “a lifelong ABBA fan” and said it was “an absolute honour” to be involved with the ‘Voyage’ project. “I am beyond excited for the journey to continue and hope you can join us,” she added.

Following the news of the band’s comeback, ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus revealed that he and co-songwriter Benny Andersson were “prepared” for bandmates Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Agnetha Fältskog to say no to the reunion.

“It would’ve been understandable, but no, they didn’t, because they’re both… They like the creative side of things,” he said in an interview with Apple Music.

Reviewing the band’s pair of comeback songs, NME wrote: “Sure, their voices are a little deeper than before, but that only adds to the music’s poignancy. Maybe the album will also contain a massive disco banger like ‘Voulez Vous’, but for now these songs feel like a classy and heartwarming comeback. My my, why would you even try to resist them?”