ABBA‘s Björn Ulvaeus has launched a new initiative called Credits Due, aiming to tackle issues surrounding music royalties and metadata.

The campaign comes from a collaboration between The Ivors Academy and The Music Rights Awareness Foundation (MRAF), of which Ulvaeus is a co-founder, and was unveiled at last night’s (September 21) 2021 Ivor Novello awards.

Credits Due has the aim of ensuring that “complete and accurate song metadata is attached to all recordings at the point of creation,” leading to all songwriters and contributors being accurately and fairly paid for their work.