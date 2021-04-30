Indonesian singer Monita Tahalea has released a new music video for her song ‘Laila’.

The track, which is about a young girl’s prayer, was first released as part of the artist’s 2020 album, ‘Dari Balik Jendela’ (‘From Behind The Window’). Yesterday (April 29), Tahalea released its music video, directed by Shadtoto Prasetio and starring Indonesian actor Abimana Aryasatya (who recently played the protagonist in Joko Anwar’s superhero movie Gundala, among other notable roles).

The expressive Abimana anchors the video, emoting and dancing with an imaginary partner in a warehouse – until the waltz suddenly turns violent. Watch the music video for ‘Laila’ below.

NME named the album ‘Dari Balik Jendela’, released March 2020, as one of the best Southeast Asian albums of the first half of the year. “While it can be hard to break out of the ‘idol’ paradigm, Monita Tahalea is doing so in a quiet, confident way,” NME’s Delfina Utomo wrote.

Tahalea first rose to prominence as a contestant on the second season of Indonesian Idol in 2005. She placed fourth in the competition, and released her debut jazz album ‘Dream, Hope & Faith’ in 2010.

In 2013, Tahalea released her sophomore studio album, ‘Songs Of Praise’ followed by ‘Dandelion’ in 2016. ‘Dandelion’ features Tahalea’s biggest song to date, ‘Memulai Kembali’.