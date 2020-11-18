AC/DC‘s Angus Young became visibly emotional in a new interview as he discussed his late brother Malcolm Young’s battle with dementia.

Appearing on Australia’s 60 Minutes to mark the release of ‘Power Up’, the interview took an emotional turn for Angus when talk turned to Malcolm’s battle and eventual death in 2017.

“I think the hardest part was not so much him passing, because that was a kind of end, a relief,” said Angus.

Advertisement

“I think the worst part is the decline — that’s the hard part. Because of how you knew him, and then to see that that was gone.”

As his eyes teared up, Angus recalled making late visits to his brother while he was in a care home in his later years.

“I would say, even to the end, if I was there … he had a big smile. And for me, that always gave me a kind of joy,” Angus recalled.

“Even though he was in that state, that was always the joy of it. And he still got a great kick if I played him guitar. He would try to tap his foot. But he always knew I was there. So that was a big thing. I was with him towards the end.”

Angus’ comments come after he told NME how he would play Rolling Stones records to Malcolm while visiting him at the care home.

Advertisement

“I’d play him a bit of guitar, and he was happy whenever we were doing that,” Angus recalled of later visits to his older brother. One of the last records I ever played him was The Rolling Stones when they were doing a lot of old blues tracks (2016’s ‘Blue And Lonesome’) and he just thought it was great.”

In a four star review of the band’s latest album, Power Up, NME wrote: “While far from a reinvention of the wheel, ‘Power Up’ is a joyous celebration of the unbridled heavy rock that has served them well for almost 50 years and, we can hope, a unifying cry for the future.”