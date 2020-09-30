AC/DC confirm comeback and return of Brian Johnson, Phil Rudd and Cliff Williams

AC/DC have confirmed their return to action by announcing that Brian Johnson, Phil Rudd and Cliff Williams have re-joined the band.

The veteran band have been teasing their comeback in recent weeks, with this week seeing the band sharing a series of ‘PWR UP’ teasers on their social media channels, in newspaper adverts and on posters.

This afternoon (September 30) AC/DC have finally confirmed that they are back, with vocalist Johnson and drummer Rudd returning to the fold after four and five years away from the band respectively.

Also returning is bassist Cliff Williams (who retired from the band in 2016 following the ‘Rock or Bust World Tour’), while lead guitarist Angus Young and rhythm guitarist Stevie Young complete the line-up.

You can see an official picture of the reunited band below.

Johnson stopped touring with the band in 2016 after experiencing extensive hearing loss (he was replaced by Axl Rose), while Rudd was replaced on their ‘Rock or Bust’ tour after he was found guilty of drugs possession and threats to kill in 2015.

It’s also claimed that AC/DC have already recorded their next album. In July, Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider, a close friend of the band, claimed that their next album is already finished, but that its release had been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “What will be achieved, the reuniting of the band that we know for one more album, is gonna be uplifting and heartbreaking at the same time. Because nothing goes on forever. But this is the ultimate ‘one more time.’”

The last AC/DC album, ‘Rock Or Bust’, came out in 2014.