AC/DC appear to have officially confirmed their long-rumoured comeback after sharing a cryptic video with fans.

Posting across the band’s social media channels, they shared a video of a neon light in the shape of their iconic lightning logo. The flickering light bursts into life during the short clip, while the sound of guitar amplifiers can be heard in the background.

A new banner on their social pages also hints at the comeback, with their lightning logo contrasted against a background of the band’s amplifiers.

The update comes a week after a series of photos, which were briefly posted on the band’s website, confirmed the return of singer Brian Johnson and drummer Phil Rudd.

Johnson left the band in 2016 after experiencing extensive hearing loss, while Rudd was replaced on their ‘Rock or Bust’ tour after he was found guilty of drugs possession and threats to kill in 2015.

In the new photos, Johnson is seen returning as the band’s vocalist while Rudd is present behind the drums once more.

It is also claimed that AC/DC have already recorded their next album.

In July, Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider, a close friend of the band, claimed that their next album is already finished but its release has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is gonna be a miracle of technology,” Snider told ABC.

“What will be achieved, the reuniting of the band that we know for one more album, is gonna be uplifting and heartbreaking at the same time. Because nothing goes on forever. But this is the ultimate ‘one more time.’”

An AC/DC reunion was first rumoured in 2018 amid claims that the rock icons were working on a new album that would feature the work of their late rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young on “every track”.

In February, Snider also opened up about a dinner he had with Brian Johnson, revealing that the frontman told him “a lot of stuff, and a lot of stuff that I don’t wanna say”.