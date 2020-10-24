AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson has revealed how his mother was a resistance fighter in World War 2.

Speaking on the We Have Ways Of Making You Talk podcast with comedian Al Murray and historian James Holland, the AC/DC frontman revealed how his mother, who was born in Rome, Italy, helped to smuggle allied fighter pilots out of Italy and into a concealed area on her family farm.

Johnson said: “Mum worked as a stenographer in the German headquarters and she would get any little bits of information and pass them on to the underground.”

‘Her farm under the chicken run unbeknownst to her brothers…there was a hide where they would put all the downed pilots and hide them under there for a couple of days. And then from there they would march them to Switzerland to get out of the country.”

Johnson explained how his mother, Esther, had to hide her activities from her three brothers who were all supporters of Bernito Mussolini.

Johnson added: “The three boys in the family, me mum’s brothers, were all Fascisti, blackshirts. I mean they thought Mussolini was the greatest thing…and they were real Fascisti.”

Johnson also recalled his mother’s response when he asked her about her experiences: “It was fun there was some very nice pilots. Very nice – English men are very polite,” she told her son.

Ahead of the release of their much-anticipated 17th album ‘Power Up’, AC/DC recently shared a new online program which allows users to display their initials in the style of the band’s iconic lightning bolt logo.

Users of the generator, which can be found here, are asked to enter their name. Their initials are then displayed as neon signs in the band’s famous font either side of a lightning bolt, matching the cover of ‘Power Up’.

The classic logo was first used on AC/DC’s 1977 album ‘Let There Be Rock’ and has appeared on every one of the band’s albums since, apart from the following year’s ‘Powerage’.