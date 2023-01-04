Hear Ace Banzuelo, Alex Bruce and more cover classic Eraserheads songs

Ace Banzuelo and Alex Bruce have each contributed to new covers of Eraserheads songs, following the rock veterans’ recent ‘Huling El Bimbo’ reunion concert.

Banzuelo took on the hit ‘Ang Huling El Bimbo’, trading in the song’s original jangle pop for his nocturnal R&B sheen. Meanwhile, Bruce took on the ‘Pillowcutter’ smash hit ‘Superproxy’ alongside upstart indie rock trio of Mercury and vocalist Sof Abrogar from pop rock quintet Any Name’s Okay, injecting breakbeat-laden energy to the rap-rock track.

“Besides what I mentioned earlier about my family, I take particular inspiration from The Eraserheads’ lyricism in Tagalog or Filipino,” stated Abrogar on her appearance via a press release. “Even in my own music career with ANO, I try to use Filipino in our songs as much as I can, and I really think the Eraserheads use the language in all its richness and strength.”

Listen to the covers here:

The two new cuts follow recent Eraserheads covers by SB19 and NOBITA, who took on the tracks ‘Christmas Party’ and ‘Magasin’. The songs were released to celebrate the Eraserheads’ ‘Huling El Bimbo’ reunion concert, which took place at Parañaque City’s SMDC Festival Grounds on December 22.

In a five-star NME review, writer Khyne Palumar praised the performance as a “multi-sensory live music experience” that “showcased how far the once scrappy college kids with a punky DIY approach to making rock music have come.”

Recently, the band also re-released five of their albums on streaming platforms in 360-degree spatial sound. These included ‘Cutterpillow’, ‘Fruitcake’, and ‘Sticker Happy’, as well as 25th anniversary editions of ‘Ultraelectromagneticpop!’ and ‘Circus’.

Earlier in December, Ely Buendia also teased an Eraserheads world tour in 2023.