Ace Frehley says his new album will make KISS “look like imbeciles”

Ace Frehley has said that his forthcoming album will make his former KISS bandmates “look like imbeciles”.

Drama between Frehley and his former bandmates began last year, after KISS’s Paul Stanley explained why the band didn’t perform when they were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame back in 2014.

Among the reasons was the “demanding” nature of the Rock Hall, which wanted KISS to take to the stage with its original members – Frehley and Peter Criss. Stanley said the move would be “demeaning” to the band, adding: “‘Cause if you saw people onstage who looked like KISS but sounded like that, maybe we should be called PISS.”

Frehley subsequently threatened to release “dirt” on KISS if Stanley didn’t apologise, later sharing that he didn’t apologise, but called to say “fuck you”.

Speaking to Guitar World about his solo album ‘10,000 Volts’ which is set for release on February 4, Frehely shared that he’s getting back at Stanley and KISS frontman Gene Simmons for attempting to ruin his reputation by releasing his best music yet.

“Paul and Gene have tried to destroy my reputation over the years – we know that. And unfortunately for them, ‘10,000 Volts’ is going to make them look like imbeciles,” he told the outlet.

He continued: “KISS hasn’t put out a record since 2012 [‘Monster’], and here I am, 17 years sober, and it’s my sixth record since leaving KISS. I keep chugging along, and nobody can stop me. Creating amazing music is the best way to combat someone putting you down. That’s how I shut them up.”

Elsewhere, the US glam rock band unveiled their new era as a virtual band at the last show of their farewell tour.

Simmons shared that the band’s virtual avatars will “get better”, revealing that “about 200 million” dollars is being invested in the technology.

The band seemingly bowed out of live performing at their Madison Square Garden show on December 2 as part of the ‘End of the Road’ tour, where they revealed the new digital avatars.

“Today, A New Era Begins. #KISSARMY, the end is only the beginning!” the band wrote on social media. “KISS have been immortalized and reborn as avatars to rock forever.”

Simmons had previously insisted the farewell tour is the “end of the road for the band, not the brand”.