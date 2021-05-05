VAV’s Ace announces his military enlistment, set for mid-May

VAV member Ace will enlist in the military this month, his agency A Team Entertainment has confirmed.

On May 5, the entertainment agency released a statement to Sport Kyunghang where it announced Ace’s upcoming enlistment as an active duty soldier on May 10. The press release also included a personal message from the singer for the group’s fans.

“I have made precious memories since my debut because of my fans,” Ace wrote, according to a translation by Soompi. “I was very happy throughout my activities with VAV because of Vampz (the group’s fanbase), who care for and love me more than I care for and love myself.” The artist assured fans that he will “grow a lot” during his time in the military and asked for his fans’ continued support.

Ace is now the second member of VAV to enlist for military duty, following Baron who enlisted in September last year. At the time of his enlistment, Baron had posted a message on the group’s fancafé, assuring fans that he will “grow a lot in the next year and six months and then return to you”.

Before Ace officially enlists, VAV have announced the release of three special singles titled ‘Always’, ‘Dry Flower’ and ‘Goodbye’ on May 10.

VAV originally debuted in 2015 as a six-member group. Over the course of their career, the boyband have released seven studio albums along with a handful of singles, with their latest being ‘Made For Two’ in September 2020.