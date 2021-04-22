Action Bronson says DMX’s music induced his child’s birth

Action Bronson has explained to Joe Rogan how the music of the late DMX seemingly induced the birth of his child.

In a new interview on The Joe Rogan Experience, the rapper spoke of the recent birth of his baby, which saw his wife in labour for 18 hours.

Bronson went on to explain that, after the long and torturous labour, it was only when he decided to put on the music of DMX in the background that the baby arrived.

“I played DMX. ‘stop, drop,'” Bronson explained to Rogan. “That muthafucka jumped out of her! I swear on everything, it’s on camera. It’s on film, as soon as the Peruvian flute music stopped, DMX came on, he heard the [barking] and he jumped out.

“It hurts my fucking heart that I was never able to tell [DMX] that.”

Watch the pair’s interview below.

The hip-hop icon DMX died earlier this month (April 9) after being hospitalised on April 3 for a heart attack as a result of a reported overdose. He remained in intensive care and on life support until his death. He was 50-years-old.

The likes of Snoop Dogg, Swizz Beatz, Power star Omari Hardwick and Ice Cube have also paid tribute to DMX following the news of his death, along with his daughter Sasha.

A posthumous DMX song called ‘Been To War’ was also shared this week, featuring Swizz Beatz and French Montana.

A memorial service is set to be held for DMX this weekend (April 24) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Ahead of the event, Swizz Beatz has reportedly asked Kanye West to make an appearance at the service.