Actor Sam Morton announces debut album ‘Daffodils & Dirt’ on XL Recordings

Actor and director Samantha Morton has announced her debut album ‘Daffodils & Dirt’ – you can find all the details below.

Morton teamed up with producer and songwriter Richard Russell for the 12-track record, which is due for release on June 14 via XL. Pre-order/pre-save it here.

Per a press release, the duo will present “a deeply personal musical world that feels simultaneously intimate and delicate yet powerful and tough” with their forthcoming LP.

The songs featured are described as “part-autobiographical”, while “providing a rich foundation for Morton’s gorgeous, ethereal vocal”. Today (March 26), Sam Morton has shared the single ‘Let’s Walk In The Night’ alongside a self-directed official video – tune in here:

It follows the previously released track ‘Cry Without End’, which was also accompanied by a Morton-helmed video.

She and Russell are joined on ‘Daffodils & Dirt’ by a host of collaborators including Alabaster DePlume, Laura Groves, Jack Peñate and additional vocalist Ali Campbell (on ‘Broxtowe Girl’).

The album cover artwork features an archive photograph from acclaimed British-American photographer and visual artist Nick Waplington, who documented life on the Broxtowe Estate in Nottingham at the same time Morton was growing up there in the mid-1980s.

The tracklist for ‘Daffodils & Dirt’ is as follows:

‘Highwood House’

‘Hungerhill Road’

‘Purple Yellow’

‘The Little White Cloud That Cried’

‘Kaleidoscope’

‘Cry Without End’

‘Broxtowe Girl’

‘Let’s Walk In The Night’

‘Greenstone’

‘Double Dip Neon’

‘The Shadow’

‘Loved By God’

Morton is a two-time Oscar-nominated actor (for Sweet and Lowdown and In America), and is also known for her appearances in Minority Report, Control, Synecdoche, New York and The Whale.

She first came into contact with Russell, who as well as running XL Recordings has produced music for the likes of Gil Scott-Heron, Bobby Womack and Peter Gabriel, after her appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs.

Sam Morton’s sold-out debut live show took place at London’s Below Stone Nest last night (March 25).

Additionally, the duo have announced their biggest headline gig to date at the Institute of Contemporary Arts in London on June 20. Tickets go on sale at 10am GMT this Thursday (March 28) – buy yours here.

Sam Morton will also be performing at this year’s End of the Road Festival among other summer appearances.