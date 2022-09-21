Maroon 5’s Adam Levine responds to viral TikTok alleging affair

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine has shared a statement responding to a recent viral TikTok alleging that he had an affair.

Earlier this week, Levine was accused in a TikTok video by Instagram model Sumner Stroh of having an affair with her. “At the time, I was young, I was naive, and, I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited,” she said.

“I was having an affair with a man who’s married to a Victoria’s Secret model,” the message began.

Stroh went on to allege that she and Levine were in a relationship for a year, and that after they stopped seeing each other, Levine – who is expecting his third child with wife Behati Prinsloo – allegedly sent her a message saying: “OK serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s a boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You okay with that? DEAD serious.”

Responding on his Instagram Stories, Levine wrote: “A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair; nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.

“In certain instances it became inappropriate. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again.”

Last year, Levine addressed a viral TikTok video of his reaction to a fan grabbing him onstage during a recent show at Hollywood Bowl.

The clip showed a female fan jumping onstage and grabbing the Maroon 5 frontman during Audacy’s We Can Survive concert before security quickly pulled her away.

The footage sparked a backlash after Levine froze in the middle of the song and shouted “fuck” before shaking himself off and resuming the performance.

“I just wanted to address the Hollywood Bowl incident thing, a fan coming up to me onstage,” he said in a following statement. “I have always been someone that loves, respects, worships our fans. Without our fans, we don’t have a job. I say that all the time to our fans. To think that anyone would believe that I thought that our fans were beneath us or less than us makes my stomach turn. It’s just not who I am, it’s not who I’ve ever been.”

“So I just need you guys to know, I was really startled,” Levine continued. “And sometimes when you’re startled, you have to shake it off and move on, cos I’m doing my job up there. It’s what I pride myself on. So I need to let you guys know what my heart is, and my heart is that connection that exists between the band performing onstage and the fans. I hope we can all understand that.”