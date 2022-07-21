Additional tickets added for Billie Eilish’s concert in Singapore

Live Nation Singapore have announced additional tickets for Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ concert in Singapore on August 21.

The new tickets are located in an entirely new standing area of the venue – Singapore’s National Stadium – and is situated behind the two front row standing pens. They are priced at SGD130 each, and individuals are limited to snagging six tickets per person. Get them at Live Nation Singapore’s website here.

Eilish’s concert in Singapore only allows individuals who are fully vaccinated to be in attendance. Attendees who are not fully vaccinated will not be given entry, even with a negative Pre-Event Test (PET). Individuals are required to show proof of their vaccination via Singapore’s contact tracing mobile app, TraceTogether.

Masks are mandatory throughout the concert, and attendees are not allowed to intermingle with other groups in the venue.

Before heading to Singapore, Eilish will be performing in Manila on August 13, Seoul on August 15 and Kuala Lumpur on August 18. After which, the singer-songwriter will play the last two shows of her on-going world tour’s Asian leg in Bangkok on August 24 and Tokyo on August 26.

This is the first time Eilish has headlining shows scheduled in Asia. Previously, she performed festival sets in Singapore’s Laneway Festival and Japan’s Summer Sonic in 2018.

Billie Eilish’s Asian tour dates are:

AUGUST

Saturday 13 – Manila – SM Mall Of Asia Arena

Sunday 15 – Seoul – Gocheok Sky Dome

Wednesday 18 – Kuala Lumpur – National Stadium

Saturday 21 – Singapore – National Stadium

Wednesday 24 – Bangkok – Impact Arena

Friday 26 – Tokyo – Ariake Arena