Additional tickets released for SEVENTEEN’s concert in Manila

Live Nation Philippines has announced that they will be releasing additional tickets for SEVENTEEN’s concert in Manila, Philippines.

The concert, which is scheduled to take place on October 8 and 9 will have a brand new standing section opened up. 200 new tickets will be released for both days.

In order to secure them, you will need to submit a reservation via Google Forms from SEVENTEEN Philippines or Carat Land PH’s Twitter. The form will only be available from 10AM to 1PM on July 28, local time.

The details required on the reservation form includes your full name, contact number, social media links, a valid ID picture and the selection of the preferred concert date. Tickets will be allocated for purchase through a first come first serve basis, and each individual will only be able to purchase one.

10 minutes after the forms were released, Carat Land PH announced that 2,164 responses for reservations were recorded. At 10:38AM, Live Nation Philippines announced that they have closed the forms.

It is currently unclear if more tickets will be released in the lead-up to the two concerts.

The show in Manila is part of SEVENTEEN’s ‘Be The Sun’ on-going world tour. The 13-member K-pop boy band kicked off their tour in June, performing two hometown shows in Seoul and will embark to North America in August. They will then make their way to Jakarta, Indonesia at the end of September before heading to Bangkok, Thailand, Manila and Singapore in October.

Earlier this month, Live Nation Philippines released a statement that they would take legal action after tickets for the Manila show were being sold in an unauthorised manner. It read: “It is unfortunate that we have received confirmed reports of unauthorised and therefore illegal selling of tickets for the ‘SEVENTEEN World Tour [Be The Sun]’ concert. Live Nation Philippines does not authorise anyone other than our official ticketing outlets for the selling of tickets.”

In May, SEVENTEEN released their fourth album ‘Face The Sun’, which was later released as a repackaged album in July, ‘Sector 17’. The track ‘Hot’, which is featured on both albums was cited as one of the 15 best K-pop songs of 2022 – so far by NME – Carmen Chin wrote in the track’s review, “there are the powerful, cavernous tones of chant-like rap verses, soft vocal-focused bridges and syrupy high notes that characterise SEVENTEEN’s discography.”

Here are the dates for the Asian leg of SEVENTEEN’s ‘Be The Sun’ tour:

September 2022

24 – Jakarta, Indonesia Convention Exhibition BSD Hall 5-6

25 – Jakarta, Indonesia Convention Exhibition BSD Hall 5-6

October 2022

1 – Bangkok, Impact Challenger Hall 1

2 – Bangkok, Impact Challenger Hall 1

8 – Manila, SM Mall Of Asia Arena

9 – Manila, SM Mall Of Asia Arena

13 – Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium