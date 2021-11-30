Adele announces 12-week Las Vegas residency in 2022

Adele has announced a 12-week residency in Las Vegas.

The singer-songwriter will be performing two shows every weekend at the Colosseum in the Caesars Palace hotel from January 21 through to April 16, 2022.

The residency entitled ‘Weekends With Adele’ comes ahead of her two sold-out dates at BST Hyde Park in the UK next summer.

Fans are already being encouraged to sign up for pre-sale tickets from today at 6am PST using Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan service.

The Verified Fan Presale will begin next Tuesday, (December 7) at 10am PST. Fans can register here.

Rumours of a Las Vegas residency had been circulating in recent months, with the star said to be deciding between either the Park Theater at the Park MGM Las Vegas or the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Reports of Adele’s potential Las Vegas residency first emerged in August, with a source telling the Mail On Sunday that the shows would be “hugely lucrative” for the singer. “It would make her a lot of money but it would also mean she could have a routine,” they said.

But she recently shot down rumours that she would be embarking on a Las Vegas residency in an interview with Rolling Stone, claiming at the time that there was “fucking nothing available” anyway.

Meanwhile, the singer-songwriter’s new album ’30’ has opened at the top of the US charts, with 839,000 equivalent album units sold, according to MRC Data.

Adele will play:

JANUARY

21 – Las Vegas, The Colosseum

22 – Las Vegas, The Colosseum

28 – Las Vegas, The Colosseum

29 – Las Vegas, The Colosseum

FEBRUARY

4 – Las Vegas, The Colosseum

5 – Las Vegas, The Colosseum

11 – Las Vegas, The Colosseum

12 – Las Vegas, The Colosseum

25 – Las Vegas, The Colosseum

26 – Las Vegas, The Colosseum

MARCH

4 – Las Vegas, The Colosseum

5 – Las Vegas, The Colosseum

11 – Las Vegas, The Colosseum

12 – Las Vegas, The Colosseum

18 – Las Vegas, The Colosseum

19 – Las Vegas, The Colosseum

25 – Las Vegas, The Colosseum

26 – Las Vegas, The Colosseum

APRIL

1 – Las Vegas, The Colosseum

2 – Las Vegas, The Colosseum

8 – Las Vegas, The Colosseum

09 – Las Vegas, The Colosseum

15 – Las Vegas, The Colosseum

16 – Las Vegas, The Colosseum